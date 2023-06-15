Dear Abby

Dear Abby: My partner, “Josh,” and I (we’re both male) have been together for two years. We were fortunate to be accepted to grad schools in NYC. We’re not living together now as our schools are in different boroughs, but we see each other most weekends.

Recently, Josh has been trying to make more friends, as our social network seems more heavily skewed toward people from my circles. I have the benefit of living on a grad school campus with in-person classes. Josh’s school has more students spread around Manhattan.