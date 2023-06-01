Dear Abby

Dear Abby: My grandson is 6 and very sensitive, maybe too sensitive. He’s also lovable, super scientific-minded, good-hearted and generous with his little sister. However, he still uses a diaper at night and has CVS (cyclical vomiting syndrome). It’s heartbreaking. For that reason, he’s on a special gluten- free, no flour, no chocolate diet.

The other day at school (he is in kindergarten), they had a presentation with a magician about the danger of drugs and alcohol.