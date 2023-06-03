Dig It

volunteer garden is leasing beds 16’ x 4’ until Dec. 31. The garden beds are $50 each, and the lease includes soil, manure, seeds, use of tools and more.

 (Miner file photo)

KINGMAN – Dig It Kingman Community Garden have several garden beds for lease.

According to organizers, the 100% volunteer garden is leasing beds 16’ x 4’ until Dec. 31. The garden beds are $50 each, and the lease includes soil, manure, seeds, use of tools and more.