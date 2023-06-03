featured Community garden offering leased garden beds Jun 3, 2023 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email volunteer garden is leasing beds 16’ x 4’ until Dec. 31. The garden beds are $50 each, and the lease includes soil, manure, seeds, use of tools and more. (Miner file photo) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGMAN – Dig It Kingman Community Garden have several garden beds for lease.According to organizers, the 100% volunteer garden is leasing beds 16’ x 4’ until Dec. 31. The garden beds are $50 each, and the lease includes soil, manure, seeds, use of tools and more.Located at 2301 Lillie Ave., the garden offers a place where people can grow their produce. They also host a variety of free events and workshops throughout the month.To lease a garden bed visit https://bit.ly/42iTo2R. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Top 3 Diamondbacks beat Braves 3-2 for 6th straight win Houseboats catch fire at popular destination Lake Powell on Utah-Arizona line Horoscopes | June 4, 2023 Local Events Latest e-Edition Kingman Daily Miner To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Stocks Market Data by TradingView