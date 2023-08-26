The black-footed ferret population in Arizona is dwindling with only six ferrets left in the wild. However, the Arizona Game and Fish Department is working hard to try and increase those numbers.
The black-footed ferret was thought to be extinct until a small population was found in Wyoming in 1981. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service then launched a captive-breeding program where the ferrets were taken into captivity and bread until they were ready to be re-released as a colony.
One of those areas of release was Aubrey Valley in Coconino County.
“It took us about five years, but everything really looked good for a long time,” said Holly Hicks, small mammals biologist for the Arizona Game and Fish Department. “Our populations really took off.”
In 2012, there were 123 ferrets in the Aubrey Valley. Then, the population suddenly began to decline.
“Every year after that, our population would just kind of cut in half in the Aubrey Valley,” Hicks said. “Unfortunately, we just couldn’t figure out what was happening, and we lost the majority of our ferrets in the Aubrey Valley.”
After much testing, Arizona Game and Fish figured out what was happening: the plague. Plagues have severely impacted prairie dog populations – the black-footed ferret’s main food source, leaving the ferrets without food.
“That virus has decimated our Prairie dog population across the West,” said James Driscoll, non-game birds and mammals program manager for the Arizona Game and Fish Department. “You’ll have a good year where there are great prairie dog numbers, but then the plague comes and wipes them out. If you’re a ferret that eats prairie dogs almost exclusively, your population numbers also go down. You die because you don’t have anything to eat.”
The small population of ferrets in the Aubrey Valley migrated to the Double O Ranch, a ranch outside of Seligman that is adjacent to the Aubrey Valley, and Arizona Game and Fish stopped releasing ferrets until they could figure out a way to manage the plague.
“We are constantly in this battle to try to keep plague at bay,” Hicks said.
They tested nine plots in the Aubrey Valley and found plague on eight of those plots, according to Hicks.
To combat this, Arizona Game and Fish was administering a plague vaccine to the prairie dogs for a while.
“They were putting it in peanut butter bait, and we were able to deliver it out of triple shooter hoppers from our drone,” Hicks said.
The vaccine was effective and was taken out of laboratory testing to be used for commercial use. However, according to Hicks, when it was taken out of the lab, the manufacturers were not able to keep the concentration levels of the vaccine at the same levels they were at in the lab.
Arizona Game and Fish among other organizations stopped using the vaccine and instead is using an insecticide.
“It’s an insecticide, but they’re trying to put it into that same bait form and that same size so that we can still use those hoppers and drones to deliver the baits in the same way,” Hicks said. “We can still hopefully use the plague vaccine in the future when they figure that mess out, but in the meantime, there is another tool that we can be using that seems to be pretty effective.”
Now that they know what they are up against, Hicks said that they plan to release more ferrets who are being bred in captivity at the Phoenix Zoo into the Aubrey Valley in the next couple of years.
Hicks urges people to do what they can to protect the black-footed ferrets as they are highly endangered. She said people can do this by protecting grasslands (where ferrets live) and prairie dogs (what ferrets eat). Additionally, the Arizona Game and Fish Department is always looking for volunteers when they go “spotlighting” for ferrets.
This is when biologists with a group of volunteers drive through the grasslands at night with big spotlights, shining them into the grass.
“Ferrets are very curious animals, so they typically want to poke their heads out of the burrows and look around and see what the light is about,” Hicks said. “They have this brilliant green eye shine that shines back at you and that’s what you’re looking for.”
They then trap the ferrets, give them vaccinations and health checks and then tag them before releasing them back to their burrows. The Arizona Game and Fish Department has also started using scent dogs to find black-footed ferrets as well as a drone camera that has Infared technology.
The next spotlighting event will take place Sept. 28 through Oct. 3 and Hicks encourages those who want to volunteer to register on their website.