The black-footed ferret population in Arizona is dwindling with only six ferrets left in the wild. However, the Arizona Game and Fish Department is working hard to try and increase those numbers.

The black-footed ferret was thought to be extinct until a small population was found in Wyoming in 1981. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service then launched a captive-breeding program where the ferrets were taken into captivity and bread until they were ready to be re-released as a colony.