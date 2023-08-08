Following the designation of the new Grand Canyon monument, elected officials had opinions to share, shortly after it was made official.
While many leaders praised President Biden, others continued to express concerns over the impact the monument would have on Mohave County.
Monument
designation and opposition
Arizona government leaders and Mohave County officials expressed concern over the monument and the impact on mining.
The Arizona State Legislature held an 11th-hour special meeting in Kingman Monday to hear public comments on the proposed monument.
“The federal government already controls too much of our land,” Sen. Sonny Borrelli said in a statement before the meeting. “The President should not be allowed to take away our land and economic opportunities without the consent of the legislature.”
Sixteen senators and representatives attended the meeting, as well as members of the public.
“It was wonderful to be up in Mohave County last night to hear the people’s concerns with the Baaj Nat’l Monument,” Rep. Alexander Kolodin said in a Tweet. “Sad that the Biden regime did not do them the courtesy of even listening!”
Rep. Paul Gosar also issued a public statement in July, expressing his opposition to the monument.
“The move represents the Biden administration’s latest massive land grab effort and would have devastating impacts on Mohave County,” Gosar said in the statement. “This proposal circumvents Congressional authority, threatening the American public’s access and use of federal lands.”
Officials comment on the designation
Following the monument’s designation, elected officials made public comments on Twitter and posted statements.
“I’ve seen the Grand Canyon from space and up close,” Senator Mark Kelly said. “There’s no other place like it. The designation of this new national monument is a welcome decision that’s going to protect cultural sites and the communities and recreation jobs that depend on this land.”
Rep. Melanie Stansbury said in a post that the Grand Canyon lands are sacred lands, and that the designation will protect the land from uranium mining and for generations to come.
Congresswoman Jennifer McClellan also shared a similar statement, thanking Biden for designating the Baaj Nwaavjo I’tah Kukveni to help safeguard sacred sites, conserve vital watersheds for the CO River, and preserve pristine landscapes for good.
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, who also helped introduce the Baaj Nwaavjo I’tah Kukveni Grand Canyon National Monument Act this year, released a public statement earlier today.
“Today’s designation is the product of hard work and relentless determination of thousands of Arizonans from diverse backgrounds and interests, including Arizona tribal communities, local leaders, conservationists, sportsmen, and many more — all with a shared passion for protecting Arizona’s air, land, and water for future generations,” Sinema said in the release. “I’m honored to help make the Grand Canyon National Monument a reality so Arizonans and visitors alike can continue to enjoy the beauty of Arizona’s national treasure.”
Tribal members, who had been requesting the land designation since earlier in the year, also shared public comments.
“Designating areas like Red Butte as a national monument will help protect them from contamination, destruction, exploitation, and the other harmful effects of mining,” Havasupai Tribe Chairman Thomas Siyuja Sr. said. “The threat of contaminating our water is real and current. The pure water that flows through Supai Village is under constant attack by uranium mining. We know the threat is real, but with these protections, our suffering from the harmful effects of mining is lessened.”
While many praised Biden for the monument designation, others continued to express concerns.
“The Biden Admin only pretends to listen to tribes when it suits their woke agenda,” Rep. Alexander Kolodin tweeted. “If they really cared, they would grant Navajo Nation access to their own gravel pits, end limitations on Navajo oil & natural gas rights, & cut harmful red tape at the .@BureauIndAffrs.”
In a statement, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox also explained his frustration over the new monument.
“This monument designation is frustrating news, especially for residents of Utah along the Arizona strip,” Cox said. “As I’ve said many times before, massive, landscape-scale monuments like this are a mistake. These designations increase visitation without providing any additional resources for law enforcement and infrastructure to protect sensitive areas. They also needlessly restrict access to the critical minerals that are key to cell phones, satellites, U.S. defense systems and so many other American industries.”