KINGMAN— A July 4 fire near Kingman has resulted in evacuations, with the fire growing to around 500 acres as of Wednesday.
The Stockton Hill Fire is mapped 13 miles north of Kingman, and the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management said the Stockton Hill Fire was detected at about 3:45 p.m. The agency said the fire first migrated through rocky terrain into the hills before threatening properties scattered through the Red Wing Canyon area.
“The fire is burning through grass and brush, moving to the north/northeast toward the junction of Red Wing Canyon Road and Stockton Hill Road,’’ the ADFFM reported late Tuesday night. “It remains very active on the eastern flank, along Hayden Ranch Road. The fire was mapped at 195 acres, but is likely larger due to the increased fire activity.”
As of July 5, the fire is 0% contained. The Incident Information System recorded 150 total personnel on site. The cause of the fire is currently unknown.
According to Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Specialist Anita Mortensen, no structures have been lost as of noon on July 5. No official shelter has been established, but if a shelter is needed for evacuated residents, the Red Cross is responsible. Contact the Red Cross at 1-800-Red-Cross if shelter is needed.
If residents impacted by the fire have a need to temporarily house livestock, please call Mohave County Fairgrounds at 928-753-2600 during regular business hours and 928-716-4502 after hours.
Aircraft, including Large Air Tankers (LATs), Single Engine Air Tankers (SEATs), Air Attack, a Lead Plane and helicopters assisted ground resources earlier in the day. One Department of Forestry and Fire Management Type 2 hand crew, two Hotshot crews, along with the Bureau of Land Management and local cooperator engines are also supporting the incident.
The Bureau of Land Management Arizona also reported a fire south of the BLM Kingman field office on Tuesday. No updates on the size of the fire were provided.
The Kingman Fire Department reported six fire-related calls on July 4. They reminded residents that fireworks are illegal within city limits. Northern Arizona Fire District also asked people to not fly drones over the fires.
“The brush is dry and catching on fire and structures are too. Please keep your community safe,” KFD wrote on their Facebook page.
For updates on evacuation orders visit the Mohave County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.