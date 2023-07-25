PHOENIX – Rebuffed in their bid to totally quash a voter-approved ban on “dark money,’’ two organizations involved in trying to influence Arizona politics are now trying to at least get themselves and their donors exempted from its provisions.

In new legal filings, Attorney Scott Freeman again argues that Proposition 211 and its requirement for disclosure of the true source of campaign dollars violates state constitutional provisions guaranteeing free speech and privacy. Those claims, first filed last year, got him nowhere as they were rejected by Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Scott McCoy.