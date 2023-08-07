Monument meeting special joint session

Mohave County Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter speaks to Arizona legislators Monday at the Mohave County Administration building.

 JC Amberlyn

KINGMAN -- The Arizona State Legislature  held an 11th-hour special joint meeting in Kingman on Monday to discuss and hear local residents’ thoughts on the proposed Baaj Nwaavjo I’tah Kukveni Grand Canyon National Monument. According to reports, President Joe Biden is expected to announce on Tuesday his plans for the new monument that would permanently ban uranium mining in 1,562 square miles of land surrounding the Grand Canyon – including 445,000 acres in Mohave County.

Elected officials in Mohave County have been outspoken about feeling excluded from the federal public process. They cite the fact that in May U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland met with Coconino County officials and various tribes who have been in support of the monument, and that the Bureau of Land Management and US Forestry Service held a public meeting in late July in Flagstaff to discuss the issue. But they say nobody has reached out to collect feedback from Mohave County officials or citizens.