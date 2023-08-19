Notes

Counselors receive messages from teenagers who have called to express their gratitude. Teen Lifeline keeps the messages and hangs them in their hotline room.

 Photo courtesy of Teen Lifeline

PHOENIX — Teen Lifeline, a local nonprofit dedicated to preventing teen suicide, has introduced a local initiative with a goal of reducing repeated suicide attempts.

Modeled after the Caring Contacts program for adults, volunteer teen peer counselors will reach out to teens who have been discharged from the hospital following a suicide attempt with supportive phone calls, texts, handwritten notes and care packages.