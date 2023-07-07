KINGMAN— The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management reported that the Stockton Hill Fire is 45% contained and 589 acres as of Thursday evening.
Evacuations were downgraded and residents of Red Wing Canyon were able to return home on the evening of July 6. However, Red Wing Canyon residents are placed in SET and Shadow Canyon residents are returned to READY for evacuations.
While evacuations were downgraded, the public still needs to be mindful of crews working in the area and be cautious when driving.
“Crews have been very successful working to get line around the entire fire and cold trailing for any remaining heat along the fire’s perimeter,” ADFFM Public Affairs Officer Tiffany Davila said. “However, there is still a lot of heat remaining within the interior of the fire and there may be torching overnight as the fire hits unburned pockets of fuel.”
On Friday, July 7, fire personnel will focus on putting in a contingency line to protect homes. High winds are forecasted with could ground aircraft throughout the day. A Red Flag Warning remains in effect through 8 p.m.
There are approximately 200 personnel assigned to the fire. The cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation.
Impacted residents can contact the Red Cross at 1-800-Red-Cross if shelter is needed. If residents impacted by the fire have a need to temporarily house livestock, please call Mohave County Fairgrounds at 928-753-2600 during regular business hours and 928-716-4502 after hours.