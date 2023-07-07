MCSO

Photo courtesy of Mohave County Sheriff's Office 

KINGMAN— The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management reported that the Stockton Hill Fire is 45% contained and 589 acres as of Thursday evening.

Evacuations were downgraded and residents of Red Wing Canyon were able to return home on the evening of July 6. However, Red Wing Canyon residents are placed in SET and Shadow Canyon residents are returned to READY for evacuations.