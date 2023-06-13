Arizona Senate

The Arizona Senate gutted a plan to ask voters to require the Legislature to reauthorize a governor’s state of emergency declaration every 30 days. 

 (Photo by Willem van Bergen, cc-by-sa-2.0, https://bit.ly/3Ly75E5)

PHOENIX – A plan to ask voters to require the Legislature to reauthorize a governor’s state of emergency declaration every 30 days has been gutted by the Arizona Senate after lawmakers realized more than three dozen open emergencies and millions of dollars in federal funding would be at risk.