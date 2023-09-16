PHOENIX – Saying she is guilty of "plagiarism,'' Republicans on a Senate panel on Thursday rejected the choice of Joan Serviss by Gov. Katie Hobbs to head the Arizona Department of Housing.

The 3-2 vote by the Committee on Director Nominations came after Serviss acknowledged that some letters of support for policy changes at the federal level she wrote and sent when she headed the Arizona Housing Coalition were lifted verbatim from what was written by others.