PHOENIX – Arizona Republicans will get to vote as usual in next year's presidential preference election after the head of the state party rejected a demand from leaders of the Maricopa County GOP to cancel the state-run election and instead run the vote themselves.

The decision announced Friday by state party Chair Jeff DeWit means early and mail-in voting as well as Election Day balloting on March 19, 2024 will go on as usual, with registered Republicans choosing who they back to be the party’s nominee for president. Friday was the last day for the party to pull out of the state-run Presidential Preference Election and choose instead to run its own tally.