GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK — Declaring it good “not only for Arizona but for the planet,” President Joe Biden on Tuesday signed a national monument designation for the greater Grand Canyon, turning the decades-long visions of Native American tribes and environmentalists into reality.

Coming as Biden is on a three-state Western trip, the move will help preserve about 1,562 square milesjust to the north and south of Grand Canyon National Park. It was Biden’s fifth monument designation.