Navajo Nation

The Native American nations say a broad challenge to the Indian Child Welfare Act was brought by conservative groups to weaken tribal and federal authority. The Navajo Nation tribal council chambers in Window Rock is pictured. (Photo by William Nakai, cc-by-sa-3.0, https://bit.ly/3720MGy)

Native American nations say the Supreme Court's rejection of a challenge to the Indian Child Welfare Act has reaffirmed their power to withstand threats from state governments.

They say the case conservative groups raised on behalf of four Native American children was a stalking horse for legal arguments that could have broadly weakened tribal and federal authority.