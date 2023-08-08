As details emerge following President Joe Biden’s designation of the new Baaj Nwaavjo I’tah Kukveni National Monument it became clear that the designated area was noticeably smaller than recent proposals had indicated.
Based on initial maps, it appears that the amount of monument land in Mohave County was reduced – although that could not be confirmed as of Tuesday at press time.
As recently as Monday, reports about the proposal said that the monument was expected to be a total of 1.1 million acres. But according to a White House fact sheet following Biden’s announcement, the actual designation includes 917,618 acres. The sheet says that the acreage included in the monument is already public lands that are managed by either the Bureau of Land Management or the U.S. Forest Service.
Mohave County Public Information Officer Roger Galloway said county employees are working on gathering the specifics of what land is included, and what land isn’t – especially in Mohave County. He said the county has been told by the White House that detailed specifics regarding the map will not be available until Wednesday or Thursday. But Galloway said the county will release more details as they become available.
Based on a cursory view of a map of the proposal from Grand Canyon Trust dated June 5, and an updated map from Grand Canyon Trust released on Tuesday after the announcement, it appears that most of the area that has been excluded from the monument plans is on the western edge – which would be inside of Mohave County’s boarders.