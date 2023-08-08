Grand Canyon Monument map

This map, courtesy of the Grand Canyon Trust, shows the three distinct areas that make up the new national monument. 

 Stephanie Smith, Grand Canyon Trust

As details emerge following President Joe Biden’s designation of the new Baaj Nwaavjo I’tah Kukveni National Monument it became clear that the designated area was noticeably smaller than recent proposals had indicated.

Based on initial maps, it appears that the amount of monument land in Mohave County was reduced – although that could not be confirmed as of Tuesday at press time.