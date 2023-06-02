Arizona county's new elections head shared voter fraud memes

An Arizona county where leaders have embraced voting machine conspiracies has hired an elections director who has promoted the false claims that voter fraud cost former President Donald Trump reelection in 2020. (Miner file photo)

PHOENIX (AP) — Maricopa County Supervisor Bill Gates, who worked to bat down election misinformation and a hostile political landscape in 2020 and 2022, announced Thursday that he’s not running for re-election.

In a statement, Gates said he intends to “pursue other interests and opportunities” but will fulfill the remainder of his term.