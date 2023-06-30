KINGMAN- Kingman’s Christina Robinette is Ms. Senior Arizona 2023.
She won that title on June 10 in Sun West City. She will compete in the Ms. Senior America Pageant in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
Robinette is currently the executive director of the Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center in Kingman. The non-profit agency primarily operates as Kingman's only senior center and caters to the social, emotional and physical well being of citizens in Mohave County. Through her center, she works daily with many government and state entities in an effort to put dignity and the "gold" back into the "Golden Years" for many seniors. She works closely as a host agency for the state's, AARP - Senior Community Service Employment Program and was named 2022 "Organization of the Year" by the Andy Devine Awards and the Kingman Chamber of Commerce.
Christina's passion to better the senior lifestyle began 60 years ago in Ohio, where she claims she was born to be a senior citizen. An only child, reared in part by grand and great-grandparents in Cleveland, she was wise beyond her years and assumed she was a tiny older person without gray hair.
Enjoying school, life was balanced with dance and aspirations to be a ballerina. She grew too tall for professional ballet but landed a modeling career in New York City. It was there that her love of dance and theater opened a whole new career. While in the Big Apple she studied voice, acting and dance.
Christina spent most of her life on stage and performed nationally and internationally. She had small roles in movies, numerous commercials and many musical productions. She's performed with celebrities that include Juliet Prowse, Kirk Douglas, MC Hammer, Clint Holmes, Susan Anton, and attributes her comedic timing to working with Rip Taylor in "Sugar Babies.” Favorite roles performed include Jenny Any Dots in "CATS" and Roxie in "Chicago". She also has had fun side careers as a "Marilyn" and "Lucy" impersonator and spent two seasons as an NBA Cheerleader for the Cleveland Cavaliers.
But, her most memorable role was for Mattel Toys as their spokesperson and real life singing dancing "Barbie Doll.” A gig that turned into a 15 year dream job and every year included the NBC Macy's Parade musical performance, toy fairs, store openings, speaking engagements and trade shows in Tokyo, Japan.
While traveling and performing, her home base was Lake Tahoe California for 22 years where she was named as a "Business Woman of the Year" for her achievements in the Tahoe entertainment industry. She also holds a prestigious Los Angeles Dramalogue Award for" Best Director & Choreography.”
She is a sought after talent consultant for young talent and never turns down a chance to teach the craft she loves. And that is exactly what brought her to Arizona in 2013. She opened and operated Kingman Performing Arts and collaborated with the Beale Street Theater renovation project as one of their artistic directors. That is until COVID-19 changed the whole entertainment industry.
With the uncertainty of the future, Christina took her usual can-do attitude and got a caregiver certification to become a first-line responder for long-term senior care. She has always blossomed and grown where the Lord put her, and this big life change was the catalyst that led to the golden opportunity to become the executive director she is today. Seizing the day and not living life on the sidelines, all while bettering the lives of seniors, has proved to be a natural and magical combination.
Christina gives praise to the Lord for skills and talents and passions that she continues to use daily for his glory. She plans to use each gift as she continues on this journey to become Ms. Senior Arizona and ultimately, the first ever, Ms. Senior America from Arizona.