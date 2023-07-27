Kari Lake

PHOENIX – Kari Lake isn't going to get to jump the line in her bid to overturn her loss of the gubernatorial race to Katie Hobbs.

In a brief order Wednesday, the Arizona Supreme Court rejected the request of the failed Republican candidate to immediately take up her appeal of a lower court ruling that went against her. The justices did not give any reason other than to say there was "no good cause'' to let her skip the normal process of first taking the case to the Court of Appeals.