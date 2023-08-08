Biden creates new National Monument at Spirit Mountain near Laughlin

President Joe Biden created the new Avi Kwa Ame National Monument back in March. It encompasses Spirit Mountain, which the Fort Mohave Tribe considers the site of their creation. (Wes Dickinson courtesy photo)

The recently designated Baaj Nwaavjo I’Tah Kukveni Grand Canyon National Monument has stirred up both support and opposition from local officials, agencies and tribal interests — which begs the question, what does a national monument actually do?

Established over 100 years ago by President Theodore Roosevelt, the Antiquities Act of 1906 gave U.S. presidents the ability to declare “historic landmarks, historic and prehistoric structures, and other objects of historic or scientific interest” on federally owned land.