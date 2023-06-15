Stephanie Stahl Hamilton

Rep. Stephanie Stahl Hamilton listens Tuesday as fellow Democratic Rep. Mae Peshlakai explains why she will not vote to censure the Tucson lawmaker. 

 (Photo by Howard Fischer/For the Miner)

PHOENIX – The state House voted Tuesday to censure Tucson Democrat Stephanie Stahl Hamilton for what she said was a “playful” act of moving and hiding the Bibles in the lounge used by lawmakers.