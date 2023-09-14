Ken Bennett

Former Secretary of State and current state Sen. Ken Bennett at a bill signing event Thursday in Mesa.

 Howard Fischer/Capitol Media Services

MESA – Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs said neither she – nor any other state official – has the unilateral right to keep Donald Trump off the ballot for the state's presidential preference primary based on the 14th Amendment

That's also the view of Republican Sen. Ken Bennett who served for six years as the secretary of state, Arizona's chief election officer.