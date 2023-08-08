The land that will now be designated the Baaj Nwaavjoj I’tah Kukveni Grand Canyon National Monument has always been sacred to the surrounding Indigenous tribes. The Grand Canyon Tribal Coalition fought long and hard for this designation.
The coalition includes members of the Havasupai Tribe, Hopi Tribe, Hualapai Tribe, Kaibab Band of Paiute Indians, Las Vegas Tribe of Paiutes, Moapa Band of Paiute Indians, Paiute Indian Tribe of Utah, Shivwits Band of Paiutes, Navajo Nation, San Juan Southern Paiute Tribe, Yavapai Apache Nation, Zuni Tribe and the Colorado River Indian Tribes (CRIT).
Kambria Siyuja from the Havasupai Tribe said in a recent article published in AZ Mirror that the tribe has fought against the threat of mining for many years.
“’I grew up watching these people fight for so long, and my mother has grown up watching these people fight for so long,’ Siyuja said, and she hopes that with her generation, it will finally come to an end so that they can have peace,” reads the article.
This area being designated as a national monument will prevent 917,618 acres of land from being mined, according to the White House Fact Sheet.
“The new monument is made up of three distinct areas to the south, northeast, and northwest of Grand Canyon National Park,” reads the fact sheet. “It is bordered by the Kanab watershed boundary and Kanab Creek drainage in the northwestern area and the Havasupai Indian Reservation and Navajo Nation in the southern area and stretches from Marble Canyon to the edge of the Kaibab Plateau in the northeastern area.”
This area will protect “thousands of cultural and sacred sites that are precious to Tribal Nations in the Southwest,” according to the fact sheet, including Gray Mountain, also called Dziłbeeh by the Navajo Tribe. This is part of Navajo stories, rituals and ceremonial songs. Additionally, the proclamation was signed at Red Butte, called Wii”i Gdwiisa by the Havasupai Tribe, a location that towers over the southern portion of the monument.
Many tribal nations called the Grand Canyon home and still depend on it for resources that are significant to their tribal communities. The name: Baaj Nwaavjoj I’tah Kukveni translates to “Ancestral Footprints” with Baaj Nwaavjoj meaning “where tribes roam” to the Havasupai Tribe and I’tah Kukveni meaning “our footprints” to the Hopi tribe.
Deb Haaland, the first Native American Interior Secretary, said in a recent article by Scientific American, that she saw the spiritual connection between the land and the tribes after hiking the South Rim of the Grand Canyon with members of the Havasupai Tribe.
“These special places are not a pass-through on the way to the Grand Canyon. They are sacred and significant unto their own right,” the article reads. “We are in a new era, one in which we honor tribally led conservation, advance co-stewardship and care about the well-being of Native American people.”
The Hualupai people have a long, strenuous history with the Grand Canyon. The Hualupai Nation consists of four tribes: the Hualupai, Yavapai, Havasupai and the Pai Pai. Their homelands used to consist of over seven million acres of land within and around what is now the Grand Canyon. In the late 1800s, when resources like copper, gold and uranium were discovered in the area, they were forced onto reservations. Then, the Havasupai tribe was forced out by the federal government in 1919 when the Grand Canyon National Park was formed.
The entire Hualupai Reservation now consists of 69,120 acres at the lower end of the Grand Canyon.
“The park forcefully removed my family — my great aunts and my great grandfather,” Tilousi, a Havasupai council member who grew up in the Grand Canyon said in an interview with NPR in 2019. “And that really made me personally very angry as a child. It’s been a really long, bitter relationship with the park.”
The monument area also consists of creeks and streams that will ultimately flow into the Colorado River which provides water to millions of people in the Southwest. The mining of uranium has created concerns about toxic chemicals in the drinking and groundwater for many Indigenous tribes.
“The Grand Canyon is too important not to protect, yet hundreds of mining plants and several active uranium mines in the proposed mining area threaten to poison the landscape and destroy the sacred land,” Buu Nygren, president of the Navajo Nation said in the AZ Mirror article. “We know from first-hand experience the damage that can be caused by uranium mines contaminating our water and poisoning our animals and our children.”
In the article, he recalled how many Navajo people suffered from uranium mining runoff that made it into their communities. Additionally, he pointed out that the Cove Day School had to shut down a few years ago due to radioactive material found on the premises.
“The majority of these mines remain open and unremedied, and they continue to threaten our people,” reads the article.
The Baaj Nwaavjoj I’tah Kukveni Grand Canyon National Monument is Biden’s second national monument designation that will preserve land that is sacred to Indigenous tribes. In March, he designated the Avi Kwa Ame National Monument in Nevada, land which is sacred to Yuman-speaking tribes.
“The Biden-Harris Administration is committed to honoring and respecting Tribal sovereignty, protecting Tribal homelands, and incorporating Indigenous Knowledge and robust Tribal consultation into planning and decision-making,” reads the White House fact sheet.
Nygren emphasized in the AZ Mirror article the dedication of the tribes to the Grand Canyon.
“Tribes will continue to remain involved, no matter the decision of the federal government,” reads the article. “This land has been our home for countless generations and will remain so for generations to come.”