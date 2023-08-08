Biden Grand Canyon

Supporters photograph as President Joe Biden signs a proclamation designating the Baaj Nwaavjo I'Tah Kukveni National Monument at the Red Butte Airfield Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Tusayan, Ariz. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

 Alex Brandon

The land that will now be designated the Baaj Nwaavjoj I’tah Kukveni Grand Canyon National Monument has always been sacred to the surrounding Indigenous tribes. The Grand Canyon Tribal Coalition fought long and hard for this designation.

The coalition includes members of the Havasupai Tribe, Hopi Tribe, Hualapai Tribe, Kaibab Band of Paiute Indians, Las Vegas Tribe of Paiutes, Moapa Band of Paiute Indians, Paiute Indian Tribe of Utah, Shivwits Band of Paiutes, Navajo Nation, San Juan Southern Paiute Tribe, Yavapai Apache Nation, Zuni Tribe and the Colorado River Indian Tribes (CRIT).