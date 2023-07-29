Helen Purcell

Former Maricopa County Recorder Helen Purcell explains Thursday why she believes it was important to not allow the public to observe meetings of a task force proposing election law changes set up by Gov. Katie Hobbs.

 Capitol Media Services photo by Howard Fischer

PHOENIX — A governor's task force meeting behind closed doors approved recommending changes to election laws, a secrecy decision defended by a top aide to Gov. Katie Hobbs.

“We want people to vote in a very private manner and speak their minds freely,” said gubernatorial publicist Christian Slater.