KINGMAN— A July 4 fire near Kingman has resulted in evacuations, with the fire growing to around 650 acres as of Wednesday evening.
The Stockton Hill Fire is mapped 13 miles north of Kingman, and the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management said the Stockton Hill Fire was detected at about 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4. The agency said the fire first migrated through rocky terrain into the hills before threatening properties scattered through the Red Wing Canyon area and the Shadow Canyon area.
According to an Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management news release, the Shadow Canyon community is currently in SET per the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office. If and when the fire hits a predetermined evacuation trigger point, those residents will be placed in GO status. Red Wing Canyon was placed in GO Tuesday night and that community remains evacuated.
“Low relative humidity is also contributing to the fire’s continued high activity and spread. The fire is burning through grass and brush and moving to the northwest toward the Shadow Canyon-area,” ADFFM Public Affairs Officer Tiffany Davila said.
The fire is 0% contained. The Incident Information System recorded 240 total personnel on site, including Department of Forestry and Fire Management hand crews and engines, Hotshot Crews, Bureau of Land Management resources, along with local cooperator engines and water tenders. Aircraft is also assigned to the fire and will be used when necessary. The cause of the fire is currently unknown.
“Hand crews assigned to the Stockton Fire conducted successful firing operations overnight, and despite very active fire behavior, were able to burn out around the southern and eastern flanks helping to slow the fire’s growth on those sides. On the southwest side of the fire, retardant lines are looking good and holding, but crews are working to strengthen those lines ahead of the Red Flag Warning. The fire remains active on the northwest side and is burning within steep, rugged terrain within the Cerbat Mountains,” Devila said Wednesday evening.
Some resources are also assigned to structure protection. No structures have been lost as of Wednesday evening.
A Red Flag Warning is in effect for much of northern Arizona, including Mohave County starting Thursday, July 6, at 11am through Friday, July 7, at 8 p.m. High winds, low relative humidity and wind gusts up to 40 miles per hour are forecasted.
No official shelter has been established, but if a shelter is needed for evacuated residents, the Red Cross is responsible. Contact the Red Cross at 1-800-Red-Cross if shelter is needed.
If residents impacted by the fire have a need to temporarily house livestock, please call Mohave County Fairgrounds at 928-753-2600 during regular business hours and 928-716-4502 after hours.
Aircraft, including Large Air Tankers (LATs), Single Engine Air Tankers (SEATs), Air Attack, a Lead Plane and helicopters assisted ground resources earlier in the day. One Department of Forestry and Fire Management Type 2 hand crew, two Hotshot crews, along with the Bureau of Land Management and local cooperator engines are also supporting the incident.
The Bureau of Land Management Arizona also reported a fire south of the BLM Kingman field office on Tuesday. No updates on the size of the fire were provided. The Kingman Fire Department reported eight fire-related calls on July 4. They reminded residents that fireworks are illegal within city limits.