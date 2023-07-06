Stockton Hill fire

Photo courtesy of Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management. 

KINGMAN— A July 4 fire near Kingman has resulted in evacuations, with the fire growing to around 650 acres as of Wednesday evening.

 The Stockton Hill Fire is mapped 13 miles north of Kingman, and the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management said the Stockton Hill Fire was detected at about 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4. The agency said the fire first migrated through rocky terrain into the hills before threatening properties scattered through the Red Wing Canyon area and the Shadow Canyon area.