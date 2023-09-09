Hall

Almost 62,000 students had enrolled in Arizona’s Empowerment Scholarship Account program by June 30, according to new data from the state. Supporters say the program gives parents more choices for their children’s education, but critics say it is going to families that don’t need financial help and starving public schools in the process.

 Photo by SOMANEDU/Creative Commons

WASHINGTON – The state added nearly 12,000 students to the Empowerment Scholarship Account program in the last quarter, bringing total enrollment to 61,689 at the end of June and renewing debates about the costs and benefits of the program.

In the year since Arizona began offering universal ESA, close to 50,000 students have flocked to the program that redirects public school funding directly to families to pay for their children’s education – in private, charter or homeschool settings.