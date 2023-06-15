Arizona Legislature

PHOENIX – Efforts to address the rising cost of housing at the Capitol this year have imploded, at least in part because conservative Republicans are unwilling to override local regulations, even with the consent of affected communities.

Sen. Steve Kaiser acknowledged Tuesday that the comprehensive zoning overhaul won't happen this year. That admission came despite high hopes he expressed late last week after striking a deal with the League of Arizona Cities and Towns on a slimmed-down version of his bill.