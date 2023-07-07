Michelle Ugenti-Rita

As early as Thursday, you should be able to walk in to your local pharmacy and get birth control pills — but only if the pharmacist is willing and believes you’re a good candidate for it. This is a culmination of a three-year effort by Michelle Ugenti-Rita to remove some of the access to contraceptives who had to battle claims by some that hormonal birth control should be available only with a doctor’s order.

 Miner file photo

The action comes as the Governor’s Regulatory Review Council gave final approval Wednesday to allowing pharmacists to dispense contraceptives without the specific annual prescription from a doctor that has been required until now. Instead, a standing order by the Department of Health Services is all that’s required.