Doug Ducey

Current Gov. Katie Hobbs and predecessor Doug Ducey listen to presentations Tuesday at the opening of a new reception center for the Department of Child Safety to take children after they are removed from their homes.

 Howard Fischer/Capital Media Services

PHOENIX — Arizona’s last Republican governor criticized prosecutors for bringing criminal charges against former President Trump.

“We’ve never seen this with a former president of the United States,’’ said Doug Ducey on Tuesday.