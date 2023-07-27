memorial rendering

This rendering provided by Clark County, Nev., on June 2, 2023, shows one of five potential designs for a permanent memorial to be built on the Las Vegas Strip in honor of the victims, survivors and first responders of the Oct. 1, 2017, mass shooting that left 60 dead and hundreds more injured at a country music festival in Las Vegas. The rampage was the deadliest mass shooting in modern America. On Wednesday, July 26, the Clark County 1 October Memorial Committee announced a final design for the permanent memorial. It’s depicted in this rendering, which features 58 towering beams designed to look like candles.

 Courtesy of Clark County via AP, File

LAS VEGAS — Fifty-eight towering, candlelike beams will cast a blanket of warm light on visitors in the design concept chosen Wednesday at an emotional meeting of a committee tasked with creating a permanent memorial at the site of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

The number 58 represents the toll of people who were killed in the Las Vegas Strip massacre in October 2017, when a gunman opened fire from a high-rise suite at the Mandalay Bay hotel, targeting people at a country music festival below. Two people who initially survived died in subsequent years from causes that were attributed to the gunshot wounds they suffered.