Despite the best efforts of Mohave County officials this year, the White House on Tuesday has ordered the creation of a new national monument that will cover almost one million acres of land in northern Mohave and Coconino Counties.
The new Baaj Nwaavjo I’tah Kukveni Grand Canyon National Monument will grant permanent federal protection to areas west of the Grand Canyon, which proponents believe to be of cultural or religious significance to Native American tribes throughout the Southwest. But about half of the new national monument lies within Mohave County, which will now lose an estimated $29 billion potential economic impact from mining opportunities in that area.
Mohave County officials have long opposed the creation of a national monument in northwestern Arizona, but officials say those arguments went unheard earlier this year.
The contested land lies in the district of Mohave County Board of Supervisors Chairman Travis Lingenfelter, who addressed the issue at a special joint legislative meeting Monday in Kingman.
“Mohave County has been ignored throughout this process,” Lingenfelter said. “In May, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland went to Flagstaff and met with Coconino County representatives, while Mohave County didn’t even know that meeting was going to take place. They didn’t invite us to participate. We weren’t noticed about it. And then they held a meeting in Flagstaff again last month, and we barely found out about it before the meeting.”
Mohave County officials have opposed ongoing efforts by tribal agencies and federal legislators to apply mining protections to the area since as early as 2008, leading to a 20-year moratorium on all uranium mining in areas of Arizona west of the Grand Canyon, imposed by former president Barack Obama in 2012.
When a coalition of more than a dozen Native American tribes sought permanent mining protections for the land earlier this year, Mohave County’s opposition continued.
“(Mohave County) reached out to the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation and say ‘Hey, 445,000 acres of this proposed national monument are in Mohave County’,” Lingenfelter said on Monday. “Where’s OUR public meeting?”
According to Lingenfelter, federal officials offered to host a virtual public meeting in Mohave County to discuss and receive public comment on the proposed national monument. It was a promise that federal officials would be unable to keep, however, as White House staff informed Lingenfelter last week that such a meeting would no longer be taking place.
Mohave County loses precious resource as Biden seeks to right past wrongs
Lingenfelter says that Mohave County officials were only invited to attend last month’s meeting in Flagstaff at the last minute. But in Coconino County, he and other Mohave County officials faced a hostile audience of Coconino County residents in favor of the proposed monument.
Mohave County Supervisor Jean Bishop released a statement this week in response to President Biden’s pending decision.
“The Flagstaff meeting represented not only a division of interests, but the division between Coconino County residents and Mohave County residents,” Bishop said. “I questioned the need to rush this monument designation in Mohave County … I support this monument in our sister county of Coconino, but leave Mohave County out of the equation.”
The U.S. Census estimates that Mohave County’s population was 220,816, compared to a population of 144,060 residents in Coconino County. But Biden’s decision this week had little to do with appealing to a majority of stakeholders in Northern Arizona.
In a statement on Tuesday, Biden cited the previous stewardship of Native American tribes over the Grand Canyon and its surrounding landscape.
“Over the years, hundreds of millions of people have traveled to the Grand Canyon, awed by its majesty,” Biden said on Tuesday. “But fewer are aware of its full history. From time immemorial, more than a dozen tribal nations have lived, gathered and prayed on these lands. But some 100 years ago they were forced out. The very act of preserving the Grand Canyon as a national park was used to deny indigenous people full access to their homelands.”
And despite Mohave County’s greater population of potential stakeholders, only 3% of Mohave County residents are identified as being of Native American descent. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, more than 27% of Coconino County residents are of Native American descent.
Lingenfelter: decision is premature
Obama’s two-decade moratorium would have lasted for another decade, according to Lingenfelter this week, allowing county and state officials to research the possible ramifications of uranium mining in Northern Mohave County once that moratorium was lifted. That time would also have allowed federal officials an opportunity to identify Native American cultural sites throughout the region.
But Lingenfelter says that protection over the land from mining interests, with this week’s national monument designation, was premature. Lingenfelter says that modern mining technology and practices would allow uranium mining west of the Grand Canyon with little risk of contamination to the surrounding landscape - or to the Grand Canyon itself. And according to recent groundwater studies, Lingenfelter says the risk of contamination to groundwater supplies in the area would be virtually nonexistent.
“Included in this, 88% of this (monument) is already under the management control of the BLM, or the U.S. Forest Service,” Lingenfelter said this week. “We fail to understand why that management framework, which has worked well for decades, is no longer sufficient - Especially with the fact that we have U.S. Geological Survey from 2021. We haven’t seen any cultural sites identified in Mohave County.”
But according to Lingenfelter, the county has worked closely with surrounding tribal agencies to identify such sites, and avoid development on such land if possible.
“Mohave County has been a good partner to our tribal nations,” Lingenfelter said. “I worked very closely, or tried to, with the Hualapai Tribes who have come out in support of this. For the past two years, Mohave County and myself worked very closely with the Hualapai to secure their federal water rights settlement, which they had been trying to get for 14 years prior to that. There was also exploratory lithium mining going on in the Wikieup area that was able to get a little to a couple of cultural sites, and the county is trying to work closely with them … We’ve always tried to be a good partner. But no one has tried to contact Mohave County from the tribal standpoint, to really get what our views are.”
Lost uranium will hinder U.S., county
Mohave County Supervisor Buster Johnson this week lamented the loss of a valuable domestic resource, while the United States continues to satisfy its own uranium needs with foreign imports.
County officials say the area now encompassed by the Baaj Nwaavjo I’tah Kukveni Grand Canyon National Monument is home to one of the largest uranium deposits in the United states. But According to the Energy Information Administration, the United States imports 95% of its uranium from foreign sources - with 14% of that Uranium imported from Russia alone.
The county has lost not only a resource with a potential $29 billion economic impact locally, Johnson says, but the U.S. has lost a valuable commodity.
“I think (the national monument) is a political stunt,” Johnson said on Tuesday. “I’m sad to say it really hurts the country. It’s a valuable mineral we have, mining it uses very little water, and the water it does use is required by environmental agencies. And mining has progressed so much, with so many agencies monitoring it these days, there would be almost no pollution.”
But with those lands now absorbed into the new national monument, mining companies may have to look elsewhere for new opportunities.
"Mining is pretty much dead in Mohave County," Johnson said. "This takes away a big source of revenue, and the job creation that we'd have, and it might cripple us in the long run."