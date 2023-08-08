Travis Lingenfelter

Mohave County Board Chairman Travis Lingenfelter

Despite the best efforts of Mohave County officials this year, the White House on Tuesday has ordered the creation of a new national monument that will cover almost one million acres of land in northern Mohave and Coconino Counties.

The new Baaj Nwaavjo I’tah Kukveni Grand Canyon National Monument will grant permanent federal protection to areas west of the Grand Canyon, which proponents believe to be of cultural or religious significance to Native American tribes throughout the Southwest. But about half of the new national monument lies within Mohave County, which will now lose an estimated $29 billion potential economic impact from mining opportunities in that area.