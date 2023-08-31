A new bill before the U.S. House of Representatives would impose a 300% tax on water used by foreign governments or companies.
Congressman Ruben Gallego, D-Phoenix, introduced a new bill on Tuesday that would impose an excise tax of 300% on the sale and export of water-intensive crops grown by foreign governments or companies in areas experiencing continued drought.
This comes after an investigation revealed that the Saudi Arabian company Fondomonte was using an amount of water equivalent to the consumption of a city of more than 50,000 people to farm alfalfa on state-owned land in La Paz County – a rural county of less than 17,000 people.
The Arizona State Land Department reported that the company uses enough water annually to supply 54,000 homes at an estimated cost of over $3 million to the state.
This kind of farming is not permitted in Saudi Arabia to conserve the Persian Gulf nation’s water supply. However, Arizona does not have as strict of regulations.
According to Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes, this water should have been regulated throughout the near decade that the farm has been operating in La Paz County. However, the past administration failed to monitor the water.
Mayes addressed the Arizona Department of Water Resources and the ASLD, leading the effort to stop Fondomonte from drilling two more wells that were previously approved by the state.
“It is unconscionable that as recently as eight months ago, the state of Arizona was approving new deep-water wells designed to pump thousands of gallons of water per-minute out from under La Paz County,” Mayes said. “It is long-past time for the state of Arizona to wake up and address this growing crisis head-on before it is too late.”
After Mayes met with the ADWR, the Arizona State Land Department formally withdrew their approval of the two wells.
The Domestic Water Protection Act is the next step in protecting Arizona’s water.
“Arizona’s water and crops belong in Arizona–not Saudi Arabia,” Gallego said. “No longer should foreign governments and companies be given sweetheart deals that leave Arizonans worse off. I’m proud to lead the Domestic Water Protection Act to stop these entities from stealing our state’s water.”
Holly Irwin, La Paz County supervisor, has been protesting Fondomonte’s use of Arizona’s water for years and commended Gallego on the proposal of this bill.
“Rep. Ruben Gallego has shown his steadfast dedication to safeguarding Arizona’s water resources by introducing the Domestic Water Protection Act,” Irwin said. “His efforts in championing water protection initiatives resonate deeply with La Paz County. I greatly appreciate Rep. Gallego for taking the time to come to La Paz County to meet with our elected officials and his leadership representing our voice to ensure a sustainable water future for our county and the entire state.”
Mayes said that while this bill is a step in the right direction, she thinks that more action needs to be taken at the state level to regulate water use and ensure that it is being conserved for Arizonans.
“Due to the historic long-term drought facing the state and the growing effects of climate change, Arizona is on the cusp of a water crisis that could have devastating impacts for all Arizonans,” Mayes said. “For too long, our state leaders have been asleep at the wheel while this crisis has only grown. With new state leadership and the ever-increasing urgency of the issue, now is the time for the state government to get serious about regulating groundwater across Arizona and fulfill existing statutory duties so Arizona as we know it can continue to exist.”
The money acquired from the extra tax on foreign use of the water will be put in a Drought Trust Fund that will be used to finance drought response and resilience efforts, according to a press release from Gallego’s office.