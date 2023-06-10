PHOENIX – The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Arizona says four people have been sentenced for fraudulently obtaining millions of dollars in federal COVID-19 assistance, including a couple who netted $13 million.
Federal prosecutors said Thursday four people in three separate cases were recently given “significant prison terms” for taking advantage of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans.
Kimberly and Jason Coleman of Mesa were convicted of falsely submitting two dozen loan applications to collectively get over $30 million. Investigators say more than 10 submissions were approved, netting them over $13 million in funds. The couple used that money on luxury cars, real estate properties, jewelry and merchandise from high-end retail outlets.
Jason Coleman, 41, was sentenced in May to five years. Kimberly Coleman, 39, was sentenced in April to 10 years.
Sean Swaringer of Peoria was also sentenced in April to more than 10 years for taking fraudulent PPP loans of over $1.5 million for two cryotherapy businesses. Prosecutors say he also recruited at least 10 others to apply for loans in exchange for a cut of the funds. Swaringer, 57, used his funding for cars, vacations, real estate and jewelry. He has been ordered to pay over $3.8 million in restitution.
Willie Mitchell, 41, of Phoenix was sentenced in February to more than eight years for conspiring with others to fraudulently obtain seven PPP loans totaling almost $9.5 million. He spent the money on several properties, vacations and a car. The FBI led the investigations.
Ahmed, Gurriel homer, Diamondbacks send Tigers to 8th straight loss
DETROIT – Nick Ahmed hit a two-run homer in the second inning, Lourdes Gurriel followed with a three-run blast in the fifth and the Arizona Diamondbacks sent the Detroit Tigers to their eighth straight loss, 5-0 on Saturday.
NL West-leading Arizona, which has won four straight games, is 14 games over .500 for the first time in nearly five years.
Detroit was shut out for the third time this month and eighth time this season.
Ryne Nelson (3-3) threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings and gave up just four hits. After walking two straight to load the bases, Nelson was replaced by right-hander Austin Adams, who ended the sixth by getting Zack Short out on a fly to center.
Detroit’s Matthew Boyd (3-5) allowed five earned runs for the second time in three starts and third time in six outings.
Tigers fans didn’t have much to cheer about, but they did get a chance in the second and ninth when fading star Miguel Cabrera hit a double in each inning.
The 40-year-old Cabrera, who is retiring after this season, matched Ty Cobb’s total of extra-base hits (1,136) for 15th on the all-time list and tied Dave Winfield for 22nd all time with 3,110 career hits.
TRAINER’S ROOM
Diamondbacks: LHP Anthony Misiewicz, who was on the 15-day injured list with a strained right calf, was reinstated and optioned to Triple-A Reno.
Tigers: OF Akil Baddoo went on the 10-day injured list with a right quadriceps strain after leaving Friday’s game with an injury. Nick Solak was recalled from Triple-A Toledo to take Baddoo’s roster spot. ... OF Matt Vierling (lower back) has begun a rehab assignment with the Mud Hens.
UP NEXT
Wrapping up their only series this season, the Diamondbacks expect to have a big advantage on the mound with RHP Zac Gallen (7-2, 2.75) and Tigers LHP Joey Wentz (1-6) scheduled to start in a game that begins Sunday at 11:35 a.m. in Detroit and 8:35 a.m. in Arizona.