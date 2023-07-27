Body found on grounds of Arizona State Capitol Associated Press Jul 27, 2023 10 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PHOENIX — A body was found on the grounds of the Arizona State Capitol in downtown Phoenix, authorities said.Phoenix police discovered the body just before 7 a.m. Wednesday outside the Capitol.Authorities didn’t immediately release any information on the person’s identity. They said the Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause of death.The investigation was turned over to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, which has jurisdiction over state Capitol property. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Top 3 ARPA funding could go to KUSD robotics building Homicide under investigation north of Kingman LeBron James: ‘Everyone doing great’ after Bronny’s cardiac arrest Local Events Latest e-Edition Kingman Daily Miner To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Stocks Market Data by TradingView