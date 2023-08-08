Baaj Nwaavjo by the numbers River City Newspapers Aug 8, 2023 Aug 8, 2023 Updated 21 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email President Joe Biden designated the Baaj Nwaavjo I’Tah Kukveni Grand Canyon National Monument on Tuesday. Grand Canyon Trust courtesy photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 917,618: acres of public lands included in the new national monumentMore than 3,000: Known cultural and historic sites within monument’s borders12: Properties within the monument listed on National Register of Historic Places.12: Tribes that claim ties to the area preserved by the monument.1.3: Percentage of nation’s uranium reserves found within monument’s borders.More than 3,000: Number of pre-existing leases that can still be developed.75: Percent of Arizona voters who support formation of the national monument, according to a recent poll.more than 50: Species of plants that grow in the area. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Top 3 Southwest Behavioral celebrates new pharmacy opening What they’re saying about Baaj Nwaavjoj I’tah Kukveni Grand Canyon National Monument Surcharges removed from water bills in Golden Valley district Local Events Latest e-Edition Kingman Miner To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Stocks Market Data by TradingView