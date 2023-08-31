License Plates

State auditors found that, out of 42 driver license and ID card transactions they reviewed, eight people received licenses without proof that they were qualified.

 Arizona Department of Transportation

The Arizona Department of Transportation’s Motor Vehicle Division is potentially putting the public — including school children — at risk by not providing the proper oversight to contractors that have issued licenses to people who were not qualified.

Following two audits by the Arizona Auditor General, one looking at ADOT’s oversight of third-party companies that issue driver’s licenses and titles, and another digging into its oversight of providers and examiners for commercial driver’s licenses, the MVD has a lot of work to do to get things back on track.