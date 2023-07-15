Kris Mayes

Attorney General Kris Mayes this week filed paperwork in federal court here agreeing with challengers that the law to to restrict the ability of individuals to videotape police is unconstitutional.

 Photo by Gage Skidmore, cc-by-sa-2.0, https://bit.ly/3IzEBKP

PHOENIX – Legislation to restrict the ability of individuals to videotape police is all but officially dead.

Attorney General Kris Mayes this week filed paperwork in federal court here agreeing with challengers that the law is unconstitutional. And Republican legislative leaders who were involved in getting the statute passed in 2022 have refused to defend it.