HAVRE, Mont. — An Arizona teenager who disappeared days before her 15th birthday nearly four years ago is safe after walking into a small-town police station in Montana this week, authorities announced Wednesday.

Alicia Navarro, now 18, showed up alone Sunday morning in Havre, Montana, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) from the Canadian border, and identified herself as a missing teenager from the Phoenix suburb of Glendale, according to authorities.