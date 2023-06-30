Arizona and the nation pay tribute to the fire service, the fallen and their families on back-to-back Fridays in separate ceremonies marking milestone anniversaries of historic deadly fire incidents in Kingman and outside Prescott.
Arizona and the nation pay tribute to the fire service, the fallen and their families on back-to-back Fridays in separate ceremonies marking milestone anniversaries of historic deadly fire incidents in Kingman and outside Prescott.
The 19 Granite Mountain Hotshot crew members who died battling the Yarnell Hill wildfire on June 30, 2013 will be remembered in Prescott today. The 50th anniversary of the July 5, 1973 railroad Doxol tanker explosion that claimed the lives of 11 firefighters and devastated the community of Kingman will be commemorated on July 7.
Bullhead City Fire Chief Pat Moore vividly remembers when the Yarnell fire resulted in resources being redeployed from a significant fire that charred 5,400 acres in the Hualapai Mountains outside Kingman.
“I can tell you exactly where I was at the moment. We had the Dean Peak Fire going on at the same time,” Moore recalled. “I was standing there watching single-engine air tankers guide in heavy slurry bombers and I saw them make a bank hard left turn 180, and they were gone.”
Moore said retired Kingman Fire Chief Chuck Osterman subsequently informed him what had transpired, and why the resources were diverted to the deadly blaze in Yavapai County.
While completing arrangements for the July 7th ceremony he’ll be hosting, Assistant Kingman Fire Chief Tom Flanagan said the KFD also stands with those lost in the Yarnell Hill incident. “Our thoughts and prayers are always with them as well,” he said.
The bulk of Moore’s and Flanagan’s careers are Kingman based. Both worked alongside Bob Casson and Porter Williams, recent year KFD retirees whose fathers were among those killed in the 1973 Kingman blast.
For them, the history is real-- and deeply personal.
“We do have a lot of new guys, but a lot of our 5-plus year guys all knew Bob and Porter,” Flanagan said. We’ve learned and talked about it and it’s been ingrained in us and now the 50th has brought up so many more memories, thoughts and conversations.”
Chief Moore echoed Flanagan.
“There’s multiple layers to this tragedy and the multiple people that persevered through it, and on the positive side became public servants and to this day are outstanding members of our communities,” Moore said. “It’s a very tight-knit group based on family, based on hobbies and based on what we do. We foster that to the point now where my son works for the Kingman Fire Department. There’s a lot connections.”
Flanagan says many will experience both Friday ceremonies. He said the Arizona State Pipes and Drums and the Honor Guard and many industry professionals will attend events in both Kingman and Prescott.
The Kingman ceremony at Lee Williams High school (400 Grandview Ave.) in downtown Kingman will begin at 2:00 p.m. on July 7. The commemoration will be staged in the main gymnasium with use of adjacent buildings and audio-visual aids that Flanagan said could accommodate up to 3,500 attendees.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.