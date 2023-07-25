Mohave County Sheriff Doug Schuster, Mohave County Sheriff’s Office / MAGNET Sgt. Brandon Lawrence, Kingman Police Chief Rusty Cooper, Kingman Police Department / MAGNET Commander Mike Godfrey, MSTEPP Director Bob DeVries and HIDTA Public Safety/Public Health Initiative Commander Randy Moffitt.
Photo courtesy of Mohave Area General Narcotics Enforcement Team
FLAGSTAFF – Arizona High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area announced that the Mohave Substance Abuse Treatment and Education Prevention Partnership and the Mohave Area General Narcotics Enforcement Team have been selected as the recipients of the Arizona HIDTA Outstanding Prevention Effort Award for 2023.
This annual award recognizes exceptional achievements and dedication in combating drug abuse and promoting public safety. According to a news release from MAGNET, MSTEPP and MAGNET have demonstrated outstanding commitment and collaboration in addressing the complex challenges posed by drug trafficking and addiction in Mohave County.
“Through their efforts, they have made a significant impact on the community, enhancing the overall safety and well-being of its residents,” the news release wrote.
The joint efforts of MSTEPP and MAGNET strive to implement effective prevention strategies, support substance abuse treatment initiatives and disrupt drug trafficking networks. Their collaborative approach has fostered partnerships with local law enforcement agencies, governmental bodies and community organizations, ensuring a comprehensive and coordinated response to the drug crisis.
"This award is a testament to the collaborative spirit and unwavering dedication of MSTEPP and MAGNET in addressing substance abuse prevention,” MSTEPP Director Bob DeVries said. “We are honored to be recognized for our efforts and remain committed to our mission of making our community safer and healthier."