HIDTA

Mohave County Sheriff Doug Schuster, Mohave County Sheriff’s Office / MAGNET Sgt. Brandon Lawrence, Kingman Police Chief Rusty Cooper, Kingman Police Department / MAGNET Commander Mike Godfrey, MSTEPP Director Bob DeVries and HIDTA Public Safety/Public Health Initiative Commander Randy Moffitt.

 Photo courtesy of Mohave Area General Narcotics Enforcement Team

FLAGSTAFF – Arizona High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area announced that the Mohave Substance Abuse Treatment and Education Prevention Partnership and the Mohave Area General Narcotics Enforcement Team have been selected as the recipients of the Arizona HIDTA Outstanding Prevention Effort Award for 2023.

This annual award recognizes exceptional achievements and dedication in combating drug abuse and promoting public safety. According to a news release from MAGNET, MSTEPP and MAGNET have demonstrated outstanding commitment and collaboration in addressing the complex challenges posed by drug trafficking and addiction in Mohave County.