The state GOP now wants the state Arizona Supreme Court to overturn lower court rulings that found the lawsuit it filed just after the election was pursued in bad faith.

PHOENIX – They've lost big in court. Twice.

But the Arizona Republican Party isn't giving up its efforts to evade sanctions for filing what judges have called a baseless and politically motivated lawsuit attacking election processes Maricopa County used during the November 2020 election that saw then-President Donald Trump go down in defeat.