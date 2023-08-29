For sale

Rising mortgage rates have hit home sales nationally, according to a new report, making owners reluctant to sell and buyers facing steeper costs. The same is true in the Valley, local agents say, but demand from the region’s fast-growing population has helped sales in Arizona.

 Photo by Staff Sgt. Teresa J. Cleveland/U.S. Air Force

WASHINGTON— High mortgage rates and tight inventories are hitting home sales nationwide, but agents in Arizona say the continuing influx of new residents to the state has softened the impact in the Valley.

The National Association of Realtors reported this week that existing home sales fell 2.2% from June to July, when 4.07 million homes were sold nationwide. That was down more than 16% from July 2022, the report said.