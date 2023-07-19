MOHAVE COUNTY – A statewide organization focused on workforce development will be holding simultaneous meetings in Mohave County’s three largest cities next month to hear from businesses about what sorts of trainings and programs are needed to boost the local economy.
Arizona@Work is a statewide workforce development network that helps employers develop and retain the employees they need, and provides resources for people seeking employment. The organization uses federal funding to provide its services free of charge, and includes 12 regional areas throughout the state – each led by their own local board.
Michael Smith, the Executive Director of Arizona@Work’s Mohave/La Paz Workforce Development Board (also the Mohave County Community Services Director), said they are planning to hold simultaneous “Workforce Convening” meetings in Kingman, Bullhead City, and Lake Havasu City focused on identifying job skills that are currently lacking in the local workforce.
That information will be used to help the Mohave/La Paz County region update its local plan, which is done every four years.
“The local plan really guides the way that Arizona@Work will use/spend the federal dollars that we get for workforce training,” Smith said. “So we do outreach to local businesses.”
All three meetings are scheduled for Aug. 9, from 2-5 p.m. The meeting in Kingman will be held in the Mohave County Community Services Department located inside the council building at 700 W. Beale Street. The meetings in Lake Havasu City (1977 W. Acoma Blvd.) and Bullhead City (3400 State Route 95) will both be held at their respective Mohave Community College campuses.
Smith said Arizona@Work has already reached out to many local businesses to inform them about the meeting, and any business that is interested in participating or getting more information is welcome to reach out to Smith at Michael.Smith@mohavecounty.us. Anyone planning to attend is asked to register prior to the meeting. RSVPs can be emailed to Thompr@mohave.gov.
“We are hoping that businesses come, and we have already spoken to quite a few businesses in the local area that will be attending,” Smith said. “We will take that information and use that to drive forward the local plan and address the needs of the businesses that we represent.”
Smith said that he would like to start holding these types of meetings with local businesses more frequently than they have in the past.
“My goal would be to do this once a year, as opposed to every four years,” Smith said. “I want to really keep our ear to the ground on what’s needed.”
Smith said 51% of Arizona@Work’s Mohave/La Paz local board is made up of local businesses from a variety of sectors. The board also includes representatives from “core partners” that can help provide vocational rehab, business or employment services, and education. He said Mohave Community College will also attend the local meetings in August to provide some information about how they partner with Arizona@Work.
“They will be at the table as well, talking about how they develop training at MCC and how those things really come together,” Smith said.
Smith said MCC often takes the lead on providing specific types of training that have been identified within the community. If community members need help paying for the training and meet the required guidelines, Arizona@Work can help with financial support. One recent example is MCC’s ongoing efforts to provide advanced manufacturing training.
Meanwhile, Arizona@Work focuses on getting the participants prepared.
“We really help break down some of those barriers that may have held people back,” Smith said. “So if they need a GED or re-entry – anything we can do to really make a difference in the community – that is what our programs are there for, and that is what we do.”
Smith said last year, Arizona@Work’s efforts brought a little more than $4 million back into the community in wages for people that they have helped get training.