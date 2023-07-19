Arizona at Work

MOHAVE COUNTY – A statewide organization focused on workforce development will be holding simultaneous meetings in Mohave County’s three largest cities next month to hear from businesses about what sorts of trainings and programs are needed to boost the local economy.

Arizona@Work is a statewide workforce development network that helps employers develop and retain the employees they need, and provides resources for people seeking employment. The organization uses federal funding to provide its services free of charge, and includes 12 regional areas throughout the state – each led by their own local board.