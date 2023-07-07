Kris Mayes

PHOENIX – She won’t use the word “decriminalization’’ to describe the fact she won’t ever prosecute any doctor who performs abortion.

But in an extensive interview with Capitol Media Services, Attorney General Kris Mayes acknowledged that a new executive order by Gov. Hobbs gives her – and her alone – total say over enforcement of all criminal laws that govern the procedure. County attorneys are stripped of their ability to decide whether to bring charges.