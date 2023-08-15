PHOENIX – Saying any delays in the case are his own fault, lawyers for Kris Mayes are asking the Arizona Supreme Court to rebuff a bid by Abe Hamadeh to now jump in the middle of his bid for a new trial in his effort to overturn the race for attorney general.

In a new legal filing, Alexis Danneman told the justices that the original trial came to an end more than seven months ago. At that time, she said, Hamadeh’s legal team acknowledged that it did not have enough evidence to prove their claim that he had gotten more votes.